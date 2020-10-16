State could learn from UW campus -- Ed Lehr, Madison

Oh ye of little faith.

The Oct. 8 State Journal story about COVID-19 at UW-Madison reported, "Cases on campus sliding down," and "public health experts at a loss for why."

This should not be a surprise. Drs. Robert Redfield and Anthony Fauci have said repeatedly that strict adherence to the basics of wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing hands will defeat the virus.

UW-Madison students are among the brightest anywhere. New students learn quickly with drastic measures enacted to force them to adopt these actions.

Public health experts should believe it really does work.

The rest of the state should take note.

Ed Lehr, Madison