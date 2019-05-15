When the state's Family Care was implemented in Dane County, the general view of the care organizations was that Dane County had a local system worth keeping and should be implemented throughout the state.

Fast-forward to this month and now parents, guardians and clients are finding out that Dane County's model was not sustainable under current state rules, regulations and funding. Some clients are no longer being supported for jobs due to reclassification by the state. Managed care organizations are running deficits and have cut rates to both housing providers and to support organizations.

Dane County has now joined the rest of the state in taking away the dignity and aspirations of many people with intellectual disabilities. Many parents and guardians voiced their concerns that this would happen, but were assured their fears were unfounded. We can give away billions to corporations, but can not support our people in need.

Allan Wessel, Madison