State can't leave people behind -- Barbara Brown

I believe that every human life is sacred and deserving of reverence and protection. In this new legislative session, let's all ask our representatives to work for the dignity of life and the common good above partisan politics and interests.

I am urging all elected officials to replace harsh rhetoric with sincere dialogue and collaborative policymaking that promotes the common good and the expansion of conditions under which life can flourish. This includes:

Universal access to quality health care and education.

Pre-natal resources and paid family leave.

A living wage.

Economic policies respecting the dignity of workers and supporting families and food security.

Protection for immigrants and refugees.

Resources to end human trafficking.

Policies that help dismantle racism.

Care for the environment to protect our common home.

When negotiating decisions about the projected $7 billion surplus in the upcoming legislative session, please keep in mind the value and importance of providing funding for domestic violence services, affordable housing, health care, child care and programs to assist people who are struggling economically and medically.

We cannot move “Forward” as a state unless we take steps to make sure no one is left behind.

Barbara Brown, Mayville

