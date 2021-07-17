State can't afford Johnson's nonsense -- Laura Lane

The last time I checked, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is not a scientist. He is completely unqualified to claim that climate change is "bulls---." The science proves him wrong.
Climate change is here now, and if we don't limit its effects, we will experience catastrophic consequences. We are already seeing wildfires, severe droughts and flooding in different parts of the United States. We can't let Johnson's comments go unchecked because they are incredibly harmful.
Instead of spouting off nonsense at a ladies' luncheon, Johnson should be taking meaningful action to limit the effects of climate change before 2030. We need serious and dedicated leaders to tackle the climate crisis, and Johnson is neither. He fails to grasp the simple truth that scientists know a lot more about climate change than he does.
It's high time Johnson listen to the experts and act accordingly. We can't afford anything less.
Laura Lane, Waunakee