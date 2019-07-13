The recent Supreme Court decision to place redistricting in the hands of the state should be welcomed by all citizens of Wisconsin.
We should hold ourselves responsible for what goes on in Wisconsin rather than depend on Washington for our decision making. With a population of 5.8 million, world class universities and colleges and legislators who want nothing more than to serve their constituents, we can solve our own problems.
I have spent time getting to know our legislators and their staff. Without exception I have found them to be welcoming and willing to engage in a wide range of topics. I encourage you to get to know them, too. Meet them in Madison, or at a local listening session. Prepare your best elevator speech about “what keeps me up at night.” I guarantee they want to know.
I recently met with Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, about a convention of states to propose amendments to the Constitution, but quickly we turned to redistricting. I was immediately impressed with him. In fact, after this recent Supreme Court decision, his 2017 legislation to reform redistricting should be revisited.
It is vitally important for the citizens of this great state to feel they are well and truly represented without interference from Washington.
David Certa, Shullsburg