Dr. Jonathan Patz, director of the Global Health Institute at UW-Madison and co-recipient of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize, gave a wonderful presentation at UW-Eau Claire recently. Dr. Patz made reference to a Feb. 4 report, prepared for the Office of Sustainability, La Crosse County, which was authored by David Abel and Katya Spear, also of UW-Madison.
The report shows how Wisconsin is being dramatically harmed because we have no fossil fuel resources. Wisconsin had an energy spending deficit of $14.4 billion. All of the dollars we spend for this energy is leaving the state. The good news is that in-state renewable energy production would eliminate this deficit, and the report demonstrates that this is achievable.
In-state energy production would directly create an estimated 162,100 net jobs alone. Overall, the impact would be overwhelmingly positive for Wisconsin.
The potential for remaking Wisconsin's economy is exciting. In the process we will be supporting our skilled craft workers, trades-people and factory workers who have seen the jobs they loved shipped thousands of miles away. Transitioning to in-state energy generation with all deliberate speed will make this a reality.
James Schumacher, Eau Claire