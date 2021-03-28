State buildings should ban concealed carry -- Linda Hilker

Our state’s concealed carry law allows eligible Wisconsin residents age 21 or older to carry a concealed weapon if residents follow the provisions of the law and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Many of us don’t realize that this law allows employees of state agencies to carry a concealed weapon in their place of work unless posted or prohibited by a state agency. This is a deeply mistaken, Gov. Scott Walker-era policy that could lead to tragedy.
As a person who retired after 28 years of state government service, I shudder to think of the potential accidents and violence precipitated by concealed carry in state office buildings. The solution is straight forward. Post notifications in state agency buildings that guns are not allowed.
Legislative input is not required. The University of Wisconsin System, technical colleges and local government buildings already have these notifications. But in 2011, former Gov. Walker appointees ensured state agencies were gun zones.