For years, Republican strategists have operated on the assumption that the best way to reduce the size of government is to “starve the beast.”
In pursuit of the goal of smaller government, they have consistently underfunded and privatized its functions. The mantra that smaller government is better government has been repeated so often it is gospel to the believers. If we do not have the funds for government services, they must be cut. By cutting the highest income tax rates we cut the flow of government funding.
I suggest that a truer parallel to the idea of “starving the beast” is found in our laws governing the treatment of animals. We have all been disgusted and shocked by the starvation of animals by some uncaring person. We consider the starvation of animals to be a criminal offense. The direct starvation of government programs can be seen as criminal in a similar way.
Rethinking and reexamining government programs is a proper and appropriate function of the legislative bodies of government. Some, perhaps even many, have outlived their usefulness. However, starving programs of funds is criminal without a detailed examination of the benefit to society.
Stephen Piotrowski, Madison