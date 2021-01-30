Start transforming State Street now -- Mark Fleming

Last Sunday's State Journal editorial encouraging transformation of State Street into a “grand promenade,” without buses and cabs, is spot on. Some recent, personal experiences:

My wife and I were enjoying outdoor dining at a State Street restaurant when a bus pulls up beside us, belches its brakes. It parked with its engine rumbling. We say to each other, “They need to get buses off State Street.”

A few months later we visited Burlington, Vermont, and walked on Church Street, the pedestrian mall mentioned in your editorial. The street is bustling, the vibe inviting. We say to each other, “This is what State Street needs to become.”

Recently, walking down State Street and lamenting the empty storefronts and struggling restaurants, we say to each other, “These businesses need help. The city must do something.”

There is no better way to help these businesses, expand COVID-19-appropriate outdoor spaces, and invigorate Madison’s Downtown than for our city officials to finally say to each other, “Our citizens, tourists and local businesses deserve a reenergized State Street.”