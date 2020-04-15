Start school in August to catch up -- Scott Favour
Start school in August to catch up -- Scott Favour

Why not scrap the remainder of this school year and instead have students report back on the first Monday of August?

The first month could be a review so that students are able to proceed with regular classes following Labor Day. This would require legislation to change current law, but may be the best idea given the current health crisis.

Scott Favour, Madison

