Stars should return for senior season — Stephen Piotrowski

I hope that both Jonathan Taylor and Tyler Biadasz will come back for their senior years to play again for the University of Wisconsin football team.
I realize the risk. But they play football, and risk is part of the sport. Anyone can tell you that your years of college will always be looked on as some of the best years of your life. Once you turn pro, football becomes much more of a job than a sport.
If the two of them come back, think of what they can accomplish. With the returning team they will lead, Wisconsin will have a shot at its first national title in a long time. History will credit them with coming back and driving the team to whatever success it has. If they turn pro, they might get to a Super Bowl and might even win it, but they might not.
Someday they might make all-pro. But if they come back, they can make all-American again, and Taylor can win the Heisman while setting the all-time rushing record. They would reach a level of greatness that will follow them the rest of their lives.
Stephen Piotrowski, Madison