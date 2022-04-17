Starbucks' union is massive task -- Mark Koerner

The apparently massive wave of interest in unionizing by Starbucks employees suggests that we have reached one of those magic moments (black magic, in the minds of some) when worker demand for unions outstrips the resources of any single union.

The union involved, Starbucks Workers United, is really part of the Service Employees, a good organization that will do its level best to organize the baristas. But Starbucks has 9,000 stores in the U.S. alone, many in relatively isolated areas where the SEIU has no members, no staff, and no office -- in short, no presence of any kind. Given the size of the job, if the goal is to organize most Starbucks workers, it is silly to think that one union can do it.

An alternative approach would be for almost every other union to organize a Starbucks near them. This may mean taking a short drive -- actually, many short drives -- from the union hall to a Starbucks parking lot. But in any case, such efforts would have to include both blue-collar unions such as the United Steelworkers, and white-collar unions such as the American Federation of Teachers.

In other words, to make this Starbucks thing work, American labor has to leave its comfort zone.

