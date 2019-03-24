We are so saddened by the news from Christchurch.
It is difficult to imagine such an event in a peace-loving nation as civilized as New Zealand. One wonders if this string of events is the curse of modern communications, social media and the folks who make it all too convenient for hate groups and individuals to inject their venom into societies around the world.
There needs to be an overwhelming outcry of rejection of such hatefulness. And we in the United States need to get one of the leaders of this hatefulness out of our White House and a small army of his devotees out of public office at the national, state and local levels.
The 2020 election cannot come soon enough.
Gene Summers, Black Earth