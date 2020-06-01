Stand up to acts of racial injustice -- Jon Standridge

About 25 years ago, a black guy I worked with on the UW-Madison campus informed me that he had been stopped, detained in handcuffs and grilled for an extended period of time about a robbery. This co-worker of mine was a UW-Madison graduate student on his way to work.

I thought we had ended this type of racial profiling with the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964 -- especially in Madison. I called the UW-Madison Police Department, which had made the stop, and told them that this type of harassment of a black man was unacceptable. The guy I talked to made the lame excuse that they were just doing their job. No apologies were offered.

Looking back 25 years, I wish I had taken it further. From 1964 to 1995 to 2020, nothing has really changed. All of us need to take real steps to end racism in our community and country. If we would speak up every time we see an injustice, things might start to change.

If you see racial injustice or subtle acts of racism in our community or in our culture, call it out. If you don’t get action at first, keep pursuing it.

Jon Standridge, Madison