As some of you may have read in the Wisconsin State Journal, I recently celebrated my 90th birthday. My family escaped from Hitler’s Germany just before World War II began. By the time of the 2020 election, I will have been in this country for 80 years.
For the first five years I spent in the United States, from 1940-1945, I often heard, ”Go back to where you came from.” This would have meant going back to face the gas chambers of the concentration camps. It hurt then and still hurts today when I think about it.
At age 10, Bob Auerbach opened the front door of his Berlin home to uniformed, armed Gestapo while his father fled out the back door. As Jews,…
This is no longer just a political issue -- it is a moral issue. Please don’t only say, “That’s not who we are.” Say, “That’s not who I am” and speak up.
Robert Auerbach, Middleton