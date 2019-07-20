Racism is never OK in the United States, and it is time to show intelligence and class. We must condemn President Donald Trump for what he said about congressional opponents. Also, my country is a country of immigrants. Most of us in Wisconsin are included in that group.
It is wrong to cage people who come to the United States to seek asylum. And it is inhumane to separate children from their families and also to hold them in cages under such dire conditions. They will suffer permanent damage.
If you still support Trump with his racist comments and inhumane treatment of people at the southern border, you must also be racist. People must step up and oppose his words, which are mostly lies, and his immigration policies, which are unconstitutional and inhumane.
Marge Anderson, Madison