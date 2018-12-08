How do you want kids spending their time? On their electronics and phones, playing violent video games, juuling, doing drugs?
I believe most people do not want that. Let's encourage kids and adults to be out enjoying sporting events in their local community. We all know keeping kids busy is the best way to keep them out of trouble. We also want to invest in the future of kids around us.
I used to live by Memorial High School. I enjoyed hearing the excitement and listening to people being out and enjoying a game, track meet or whatever other event may have been going on. Their lights and noise were much more significant than what the Edgewood High School stadium proposal would be.
Our future depends on the next generations. Let's keep the kids busy, reduce their exposure to harmful activities, and encourage them to be out enjoying sporting events.
I support the Edgewood stadium and encourage you to do so as well.
Edgewood is a proud member of the community and a great neighbor. I would love to have a neighbor like Edgewood High School.
Julie Schmitt, Verona