The Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood is many things to many people. It's a lively commercial district. It's the home to Badgers football Saturdays when fans stream campus-bound dressed in red. It's a placid lake for yoga poses on paddle boards, a birdwatcher's haven and a bicyclist's commute on stellar bike paths. It's a place to raise a family with many pleasant features that make it home.
But if Edgewood High School's stadium goes in, and you are in your backyard barbecuing or going for an after-dinner stroll, or trying to fall asleep on your screened-in porch, what you will hear -- and all you will hear -- is canned music, a pep band, hundreds of screaming fans, and on top of all that, a sportscaster's narration.
There will be no getting away from it at least 40 nights a year, and an untold number of days. Wingra Park, Lake Wingra and a good radius of neighboring streets will be affected.
Dudgeon-Monroe is defined by many things for many of us.
If this stadium goes in, this stadium will define Dudgeon-Monroe for all of us.
Shawn Schey, Madison