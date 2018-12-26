Madison's Edgewood High School is part of the fabric of our community.
The proposal to improve and enhance the campus environment is a source of great pride. The stadium project will strengthen the already strong spirit of the Edgewood community. It will enhance the value of our city -- and of the neighborhood in the immediate proximity.
I live near Mansfield Stadium at Memorial High School in Madison and find positive benefit whenever I hear and see that facility being used. Anything to strengthen and improve public and private education in our state and city is something that thinking people must support.
The proposal is modest in scope and balanced in presentation. I do hope city officials approve this proposal.
Tom Grogan, Madison