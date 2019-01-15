I lived two blocks from Edgewood High School in Madison for 20 years and assisted my parents to live in the home for 46 years. I am intimately familiar with the Monroe-Dudgeon and Vilas Park areas, which have never been quiet, sleepy neighborhoods.
Among the benefits of living there, we heard the UW-Madison band practice daily, and we embraced the UW football Saturday chaos. It is all an innate part of the great experience of living in that area.
This busy, vibrant area grew exponentially in the last 40 years with so many new businesses, rental units and home renovations. I am confident the lights and sound of the Edgewood High School athletic field will have a positive effect on the school and community. Visitors to Edgewood in the evenings will discover the wonderful businesses of Monroe Street and return to explore all the area has to offer.
The lucrative sale of my parents’ home in one day reflects the desirability of the area. The addition of lights and sound to the Edgewood High School athletic field won't change that.
I believe this project will only complement the busy, vibrant area that I fondly remember, and I continue to enjoy to this day.
Charlie Olson, Madison