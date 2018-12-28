I would like to respond to the Dec. 21 letter to the editor “Edgewood stadium issue not so simple.”

I have lived two blocks from Edgewood High School for 45 years, and I don’t have any problem with Edgewood’s proposed changes to their practice field.

The letter to the editor stated: “Edgewood’s campus is surrounded on three sides by homes.” That’s misleading. The practice field has Woodrow Street on the west, and the people who live across the street are the only ones directly affected by the stadium. On the north is Monroe Street, which provides much more light and noise than the stadium would produce. On the east is the very large high-school campus, and on the south is the Edgewood College campus and Lake Wingra.

The letter also noted that Camp Randall is on the UW-Madison campus. I grew up two blocks from Camp Randall, and it is in a residential neighborhood. We appreciated the excitement and activity football days offered. Badgers football games affect the Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood much more than a high-school stadium would. We just learn to live with it.

Our neighborhood tends to make mountains out of molehills, and this is one example.

Mary Powell, Madison, Dudgeon-Monroe resident