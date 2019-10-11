I am an alumna of Edgewood High School in Madison. Edgewood has contributed greatly to my life. But its current threat to the beautiful, historic neighborhood in the Dudgeon-Monroe and Vilas areas and Lake Wingra watershed is very troubling.
I am opposed to the construction of a stadium with sound system, lights, expanded seating and more events. In the past, Edgewood has built architecturally beautiful and sustainable buildings. It has preserved the environment through careful collaboration with neighbors. I would be proud to live across the street from Edgewood as it is.
I would not want to live across from a stadium with increasing noise from crowds, amplified sounds, traffic and a glow in the sky from LED lights.
I know alumni who are reluctant to come forward publicly and express their opposition, fearing harassment. Some critics have received threatening postcards, and signs opposing the stadium have been stolen. Edgewood alumni have been urged to support the stadium. But all alumni do not support every decision that Edgewood makes.
What has happened to Edgewood’s values of community, justice and partnership?
Let the kids play night games -- but not in a residential neighborhood.
Margaret Teeters, Ellicott City, Maryland