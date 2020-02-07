St. Mary's care has been outstanding -- Ruth Dobson

I’ve recently become a “frequent flyer” to St. Mary’s Hospital. It appears I have a “standing reservation” on fourth floor. I am writing to express my admiration and appreciation to those who cared for me.
The housekeeping crew was polite, quiet and thorough. They cleaned the available surfaces, paying special attention to corners. They were very respectful of me and my belongings.
The nursing staff was very competent, dedicated, positive and compassionate. I was impressed with their knowledge, efficiency and teamwork. I felt they listened to me and went above and beyond to make me comfortable and well, in spite of the great demands of their job.
The doctors who cared for me worked diligently to determine a plan for my care. They searched for that balance between powerful drugs and side effects. I owe them a debt of gratitude.
Thank you also to Father Pat and Pastor Brad for the spiritual guidance. We are blessed to have such dedication in all aspects of a hospital stay.
Ruth Dobson, Mount Horeb