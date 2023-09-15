I read with interest that SSM Health is planning to stop providing gender-affirming surgery.

I am 47 years old, and I am on their Medicare Advantage Plan. (Yes, that is right, people are eligible for Medicare who are under the age of 65, if they have a minimum of 40 work credits into the Social Security system). But I am thinking about switching plans.

I am part of the LGBTQ community and do not feel welcomed because part of my community is being discriminated against. In addition, I disagree with their position regarding abortion, birth control pills and right to dignity. I prefer not to do this, because I like my doctors, but would do so if this policy is not changed soon.

SSM Health should do the right thing and reverse the policy decision.

Adam Brabender, Madison