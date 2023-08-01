SSM Health ignores science for religion
SSM Health, a Catholic health care organization, will no longer provide gender-affirming care to those who need it.
It seems the Catholic Church has planned for some time to eliminate this type of care. I’m not religious, but I’ve been led to believe the church is the protector of all of God’s children. I assume this instruction came from God himself. It appears to me the Catholic Church is going against his word, picking and choosing who they want to protect. It seems the church has a history of this.
The dedicated staff at SSM Health spent all this time and money on training for this profession, and now all this organization is doing is following the rules made by those who know nothing about health care.
Gary Stern, McFarland