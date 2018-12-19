Saturday's letter to the editor "Trump is a danger to democracy" called for the "immediate cessation of the non-democratic rhetoric and behavior of the Trump administration."

In other words, if someone exercising their right to free speech says or does something that angers you, or with which you disagree, shut them down.

It’s OK to desecrate flags, harass people in restaurants, chant endlessly and punish people for stating their opinions because all of these actions are being done in the name of the resistance. The writer compares our president to a group of dictators that casually murder thousands of their fellow citizens. This is textbook hyperbole. Not even Robert Mueller is planning to indict President Donald Trump for war crimes.

The writer urges all Americans to, "Do the right thing." I’m not exactly sure what that means, but I am sure that the solution to the divisiveness that permeates our culture isn’t to squelch the free speech of others so that yours is the only voice heard.

David Rizzo, Fitchburg