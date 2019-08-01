Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., said of the president, "We're gonna impeach the mother f-----." That is the total focus of "The Squad," which Tlaib and three other congresswomen call themselves.
Like a modern-day Wild West, they come out mouths a-blazing. They care nothing about truth, decency or finding a common bond, much less constructing a positive platform for Democrats to take seats in Congress or the Oval Office.
Their method of operation seems intent on making people they disagree with angry and then labeling them a racist when it happens. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., spoke out against them and was labeled as such.
These four women and others of their ilk are stratifying this country. The Democratic Party needs to tone its down rhetoric. The rabble rousing from both sides is stupid. We need role models, not muckrakers.
Brian Brown, Hill Point