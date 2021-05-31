Spurious audit is waste of resources -- Nancy Rathke

In last Thursday's State Journal article "Vos hiring ex-cops to probe vote," I read that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, intends to hire individuals -- at taxpayer expense, of course -- to review this state’s election results.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hires retired police officers to investigate presidential election The investigators will work in conjunction with an Assembly committee already reviewing the November election.

Vos thinks Wisconsin should join the “clown carnival" in Arizona and soon in other Republican-controlled states who are reviewing the results of the 2020 election. On a following page of Thursday's State Journal we see that Republicans want to prevent university doctors from training abortion practice at Planned Parenthood.

Republicans, UW clash over abortion ban proposal The bill comes as the fight over abortion has intensified nationally in recent weeks.

Can we please remember that abortion is legal here, and teaching the practice is legal, too. But using taxpayer money to conduct pretend “audits" purporting to find more votes for the losing candidate is unethical, dishonest and a waste of time and money -- my money and yours.

Oh, and that losing candidate will never pay us back. He never would even say “thank you”.

Nancy Rathke, Madison