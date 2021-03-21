Springdale leaders deserve reelection -- Tim White

Rural towns in Dane County are facing crushing pressure to develop, and development will happen. How and where it happens will directly affect the health of the environment and the need for costly infrastructure. It will cause budget uncertainties.
Towns such as Springdale, which is near Mount Horeb and west of Madison, have chosen a balanced approach to development, relying on a forward-looking land use plan to guide growth. The approach provides a measure of predictability for how the growth proceeds. However a land use plan is only a dependable tool as long as local governmental leaders understand and abide by its guidance. In the case of Springdale, the town board and the planning commission continues to provide steady, thoughtful leadership.
We will be casting an enthusiast vote to re-elect our current Town Board, Mike Fagan, John Rosenbaum and Richard Schwenn. They have earned our respect and our vote -- we hope they can count on your support as well.
Tim White, town of Springdale