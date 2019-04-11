The morning sun glints sharply off last year’s garden folly, itself tipped sadly, precarious, to one side from winter’s neglect. Tiny fingers of foliage reach up and out of sodden soil, begging release from their cold crypt.
Gasping to be green again, they make desperate promises to deliver daffodils. I will gladly pay you Tuesday for some sunshine today.
Sturdy robins pore over their allotted acreage, keen eyes on watch for a wiggling breakfast as bare branches begin to swell, ever so slightly. They are slower to rise to spring’s challenge, having been lied to before on several occasions.
And then, sure enough, the sun reneges, dashing behind a roving gang of clouds -- a rather nasty game of April keep-away.
Dawn Mozgawa, Madison