As spring approaches, let us think about the season of rebirth. The flowers will bloom, the bees will buzz and mosquitoes will sting.
The Midwest will enter a time of rejoicing and a sense of community will develop once again. Couch potatoes will once again experience the sun after months of intense hibernation. Neighbors will greet one another as they pass on the streets. Spring reminds us how beautiful our home truly is.
This spring, get out and spread peace and joy everywhere you go. May the sick find healing and the lonely find the comfort they deserve. May our poor find rest and nourishment in this difficult time. May those blessed with family keep them close.
Peace be upon the world.
Samuel Ludke, Stevens Point