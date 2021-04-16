Spring football a great experience -- Cynthia Bryan

This year is my son’s third and final year on varsity football at Madison West High School. What a letdown to find out the regularly scheduled season had been canceled.

Football has been more than just a high school sport to my son. It has been a mental health support during troubled times. When coach Brad Murphy stepped up to create an alternative team, my son was thrilled. Edgewood High School was kind enough to provide a safe spot to practice and scrimmage.

With the restrictions of COVID-19 on Madison public schools, this current team is composed of players from all four high schools across the city. This has resulted in a group of boys normally competing against one another suddenly playing on the same team. My son reports one of his favorite parts of this year is the new friends he’s made.

This lesson makes me burst with pride. Edgewood has provided the space to let all of this happen in a time that our youth need this most. I hope Edgewood will be able to continue to support youth sports, which make a real difference in our community.

Cyndi Bryan, Madison