Spring election turnout was dismal -- Karen Jackson

After all the attention and high turnout of voters in November 2020, what happened in February 2021? Wisconsin's statewide primary election turnout was a dismal 7%. Do 93% of us consider primaries “unimportant,” even though this is how many career politicians get started?
In the April 6 election, a crucial state office was chosen, as well as many judgeships and county and local offices. Wisconsin had a meek 20% showing. This is unbelievable. Are 80% of us really OK with letting 20% of our citizens make our choices for us?
I don’t understand the disconnect: How does a presidential election, where your vote is one of millions, generate more turnout than a local one that can be decided by hundreds of votes or even a single vote. Do we not understand that these offices have a direct and immediate impact on our daily lives, communities and taxes? Do we not appreciate that the people holding these “lower” offices will either help or hinder our presidential choice from carrying out the very agenda we voted for in November?
Remember, Wisconsin, if you do not vote, you cannot complain.