Spreading virus isn't 'freedom' -- Robert McLaughlin

Many people, most seemingly of a Republican persuasion, are claiming their decision to ignore the guidance of President Donald Trump’s own top public health experts to wear masks when in public is an expression of their “freedom.” In fact, the president himself continues to have mass gatherings of his cultists with no social distancing or mask requirements, with more to come.
I certainly agree that freedom is an extremely desirable and important foundational value of our country. However, I’m curious: When did the idea of freedom come to include exposing other people to a deadly virus?
These self-proclaimed protectors of “freedom” seem to not realize this decision is not just a personal one. If they become infected, they will then potentially spread the virus to others wherever they go. Do they not realize this, or do they not care? Do they not realize that among the people they could infect and potentially kill includes their loved ones?
In the past, such as during World War II, Americans were willing to make large and inconvenient sacrifices for the common good -- yet the folks claiming they want to “make America great again” are whining about having to wear a mask in public. How shameful.
Robert McLaughlin, Black Earth
