In the image-conscious world of professional sports, it is amazing to see the proliferation of bottled water.

Watching the PGA, NFL, NBA and other professional sporting events, you see players and coaches consuming vast amounts on the sideline. Empty bottles are littered everywhere at these state-of-the-art facilities that could certainly provide something better.

You would think they would understand that drinking highly processed water from a single-use plastic container is neither good for your health or the environment. More importantly, you would think they see the lucrative opportunity to send a message that enhances their health and environmental image by limiting or banning the use of bottled water at their events.

There must be a huge upside to partnering with a manufacturer of portable purification systems, personal purification totes or even just reusable tumblers. It's a marketer's dream. Somebody is missing the boat.

Fred Flynn, Sun prairie

