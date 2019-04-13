I have been reading the Wisconsin State Journal and Capital Times as long as I can remember. It's been a mainstay in how I start and end each day, enabling me to stay abreast of current events on international, national, state and local levels.

I write to commend State Journal sports writer Jon Masson. He captures the essence of the local sports scene, and I so enjoy and appreciate his articles.

As the parent of teenagers, I often spy Masson at local high school sporting events: rain, sleet and often snow. His local sports coverage helps foster a sense of community, and I am sending a shoutout to him for his sports reporting.

Laura Olsen, Fitchburg