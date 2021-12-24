Spirit of kindness spurs vaccination -- David Kreling

It is disheartening to read the headlines and articles about the tragic health situations in many of our communities, especially during this season that should be joyous. It seems things could be different.
As children, we experience Christmas as a time of believing. Eventually, we learn to adjust our thinking and beliefs. We come to a different understanding of the “truths” about the season and our prior beliefs.
I am hoping that such an adjustment also can occur among those with certain beliefs about vaccinations so that we can make better strides toward eliminating the pandemic disruptions in all of our lives. I am quite certain our health care workers would welcome not being stressed to the limit dealing with unnecessary and easily avoidable crises.
Getting vaccinated really is a pretty small effort that is needed, and it can make a big difference. Isn’t that a gift worth giving this season? Can it be something to wish for?
I believe that the spirit of kindness can and does reside in all of us. Hopefully, that can be an enduring and rewarded belief.
David Kreling, Verona