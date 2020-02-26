Spiraling debt will ruin economy -- Kevin Kuzdas

Those who praise President Donald Trump -- saying the only issue is the economy, and we should vote our pocketbook -- do not have a clue about what is happening now. Deep doo-doo is looming in the near future.
The current economy is basically the same as when President Barrack Obama left office, but with looming trillion-dollar budget deficits that President Trump's tax cuts have contributed to. These deficits stretch as far as the eye can see.
The current boom is fueled not by the tax cuts, or President Trump's belligerent and charismatic personality, but by simple demographics. Every day 10,000 baby boomers retire, and every month 200,000 jobs open up -- more than can possibly be filled by the much smaller generations of X, Y, and millennials. That is why we now have a huge labor shortage and historically low unemployment rate.
In the next year or two, all of the retiring baby boomers who seek Social Security and Medicare benefits will drive those programs into financial deficits, requiring cashing in the Treasury IOUs that have been squandered over the last 30 years.
Cashing in the IOUs will cause the budget deficit to spiral even higher. Republicans will of course call for Social Security cuts. It's patriotic.
Kevin Kuzdas, Middleton