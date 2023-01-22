Spindell should resign from Wisconsin Elections Commission -- Jan Fullenwider

Robert Spindell, vice chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, should resign from his post on the Wisconsin Elections Commission. He made unpatriotic and racist comments in an email newsletter indicating the GOP should be “proud” of its successful efforts to decrease the votes cast by Black and Hispanic voters in Milwaukee during the 2022 midterm election, as quoted in numerous newspapers.

Spindell has also besmirched his role on the WEC when he posed as a fake Republican elector for Wisconsin in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election -- despite the evidence repeatedly shown in Wisconsin courts and beyond that the 2020 election was free and fair.

I encourage all Wisconsin voters to contact Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, to request Spindell’s resignation from the WEC.

Jan Fullenwider, Madison

