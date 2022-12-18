Spending isn't only cause of inflation -- Roy Christianson

David Ditch, a policy analyst for the Heritage Foundation, stated his column in last Sunday's State Journal that the GOP needs to change course on federal spending.

David Ditch: House Republicans must change course on wasteful spending This holiday season, working families across America are struggling through the worst bout o…

Though he makes some reasonable remarks about the ills of congressional earmarks, his main thesis rests on the fallacy that "the primary cause of this [current] inflation has been dramatic increases in federal spending." There is general agreement that federal spending, such as stimulus payments, have contributed to inflation. But this is decidedly not the main inflationary stimulus in the United States.

Ditch seems to be unaware that inflation is a worldwide phenomenon, largely stimulated by pandemic supply chain problems and Ukrainian war-related energy price hikes. In addition, inflation is less severe in the United States than it is in most, if not all, of Europe.

His argument is a case of trying to look at the elephant by focusing on the end of its tail.

Roy Christianson, Madison

