Spending bill may wreck our economy -- Joe Tripalin

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Shumer, D-N.Y., have apparently reached a deal on spending bill. It includes significant tax increases on corporations with a provision that a company worth over $1 billion must pay at least 15% in federal taxes.

What?

We are in a recession, inflation is hitting everyone -- including corporations -- and the Democrats want to raise taxes. They are the party of crazy ideas.

We have just begun to see the rise of layoffs and it is only going to get worse as the economy continues to slow. Now, with this additional tax on corporations along with inflation, the number of layoffs will increase.

The world is in a recession and some are in much worse shape than the United States. Even China has deep economic problems. Just because we are the best horse in the glue factory, doesn't mean we should be raising taxes when our country is in trouble. Then to cap this off, the Democrats want to spend the money raised in taxes on more looney climate change ideas.

This is lunacy and the Democrats own it.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland