Beware. The Republican measure to remove the authority on how to spend federal funds from the governor is another sneaky move by a Republican-controlled Legislature to maintain all power in the state. It does the opposite of what it claims.

The state is egregiously gerrymandered, giving Republicans more than 60% of the legislative seats despite getting only about half the votes statewide. Because of this, the governor and attorney general are the only major politicians truly representing the voters of the state.

If the sponsors of this measure truly want the people’s will to be done on spending, then the governor should maintain that long-standing power, and not a party holding an outsized majority thanks to gerrymandering.

Instead of stealth tactics like this, let’s put before the people constitutional amendments to eliminate gerrymandering and remove dark money from all elections. Then the people can pick their representatives, knowing whose money is supporting the candidates instead of politicians picking their electors through gerrymandering.

Al Jacobs, Egg Harbor

