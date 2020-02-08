Spend surplus on school mental health -- Stephanie Lowden
0 comments

Spend surplus on school mental health -- Stephanie Lowden

  • 0

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, think the state should use its $400 million surplus to cut taxes.

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, has a better idea: Fund mental health in the schools. This money could be used to hire more special educational assistants, psychologists and social workers so every school is properly staffed.

If we really want to tackle academic disparities as well as behavioral issues, many of which are caused by trauma, we need more assistants to help classroom teachers. Schools are being asked more and more to solve the social problems of our society. This would be one way to help children who need it and hopefully cut into the school-to-prison pipeline.

Stephanie Lowden, Madison

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics