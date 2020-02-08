Spend surplus on school mental health -- Stephanie Lowden

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, has a better idea: Fund mental health in the schools. This money could be used to hire more special educational assistants, psychologists and social workers so every school is properly staffed.

If we really want to tackle academic disparities as well as behavioral issues, many of which are caused by trauma, we need more assistants to help classroom teachers. Schools are being asked more and more to solve the social problems of our society. This would be one way to help children who need it and hopefully cut into the school-to-prison pipeline.