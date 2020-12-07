Spend rock removal funds on reform -- Judith Adler

I find it difficult to believe that a 70-ton boulder can be a reminder of racism on campus.

The only rationale for claiming racism is that an offensive word was used to describe the boulder in a newspaper article published over 90 years ago. The word is not on the plaque memorializing Thomas Crowder Chamberlin. So why is this rock a symbol of racism on campus?

It appears that someone went to a great effort to look for racial comments as evidence proving that racism exists at the university. They were looking for something to tear down, and the best they could find was a rock -- not an image of a person, or even the name of a person, but a rock. When did it become a symbol of racism on campus? Or did it?

Wouldn’t it be better to use the $30,000 to $75,000 cost to remove the boulder to address some of the current issues? What are the “daily injustices that students of color face on a predominantly white campus"? What policies and procedures need to be addressed? How can funds and efforts be targeted to dealing with the problems instead of a purported symbol?

