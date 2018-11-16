Setting up a space force in our military could cost more than $12 billion, and the price tag for going to Mars and other space projects could be $2 trillion.
What have we gained from going to the moon? We can learn so much from our satellites. My tax dollars earmarked for this waste could do much more here at home on roads and schools, where we all can get benefits from it.
We get nothing from other planets. Let's get rid of leaders in Washington who vote on such trash. Let's keep our tax dollars on earth.
Carl Lange, Fort Atkinson