Spend audit funds to increase access -- Don Golembiewski

I applaud scrutiny over government actions and potential misdeeds. But I question the $680,000 investigation ordered by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
While there are unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about election fraud, only four people in Wisconsin have been charged with voter fraud out of over 3 million votes cast in November 2020. Four!
Every election official has been clear: No significant voter fraud took place in Wisconsin in the 2020 election. Election workers take their jobs very seriously.
If the Vos investigation charges individuals with voter fraud, I’ll applaud the effort. If the current very small handful of alleged voter fraud cases remains small, taxpayers lose.
Conspiracy theories with no credible proof are promoted to cast doubt on elections, past and future. That is pretty shameful in a democracy.
What if Vos would be required to personally pay for his fishing expeditions if proven baseless, and taxpayers would pay if malfeasance was uncovered? Let’s instead use the $680,000 to promote fair and accessible voting for all.
Don Golembiewski, Madison