Spelling bee built lifelong lessons -- Dale Sorenson
When I won the 1950 Madison Spelling Bee and was runner-up in the state contest, I had my picture on the front page of the Wisconsin State Journal two Sundays in a row. It may have been my allotted 15 minutes of fame, but it led to a lifetime of learning habits. If I come across a word I cannot spell or do not know its meaning, I go to the dictionary, often making a cue card to later review.

That has been invaluable in learning the language and facilitating the ability to communicate.

May it be the same with today's contestants. Good luck to them all.

Dale Sorenson, Madison

