Speed renewable energy transition -- Bruce Beck
Greenhouse gases dwell in the atmosphere a long time while they gradually cycle back into the lands and oceans. This slow natural cycle is being overwhelmed by the volume of fossil fuel combustion emissions. Scientific measurements show a relentless accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

The federal Energy Information Administration issued forecasts in February 2021 showing virtually no change in U.S. annual carbon emissions for the next 30 years. They expect little decline in carbon emissions even while the percent of electricity obtained from renewable sources is expected to double from about 20% in 2020 to 40% percent by 2050. Because total electricity production is also expected to expand by over 20% by 2050, fossil fuels would not be displaced.

Cost-benefit calculations tilt too often toward fossil fuels as the path of least resistance. The private financial sector continues to allocate resources to fossil fuel combustion industries. The government continues to subsidize fossil fuels.

A rising price on carbon emissions will redirect the path of least resistance toward clean energy. Ask Congress to pass a carbon fee and dividend program so that money collected from fossil fuel companies goes to individual Americans so everyone can afford the energy transition.

Bruce Beck, Madison

