Congratulations to all those involved in the Verona Road construction project in and southwest of Madison. I travel it daily and appreciate the vast improvements that seem to be making a big difference in traveling through that corridor.

That being said, something needs to be done about the speed limits on the inbound lanes and the exit ramps. The vehicles traveling inbound are still doing 55 to 65 mph as they cross the McKee Road overpass. Where the inbound entrance ramp from McKee Road meets Verona Road, the speed limit drops to 40 mph, which nobody observes.

We have three choices to address this:

Keep the current speed limits but heavily enforce them so that entering Verona Road isn't taking your life into your own hands.

Adjust the Verona Road speed limits to what the vehicles are actually doing and increasing the entrance-ramp speeds to make for safer merging into traffic.

Do nothing and wait for the inevitable fatal crash.

If everyone observed the speed limits in this area, everyone would be safer and arrive at their destinations with little to no time lost.

Dennis R. McKinley, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection