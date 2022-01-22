Speed is critical to safer streets -- Yang Tao

The speed management component of Madison's Vision Zero project to end motor vehicle fatalities is based on solid ground and the latest best practices.

Data from places such as Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Fortaleza, Brazil, and Europe has shown significant safety benefits from lowering speed limits. In fact, data from early Vision Zero applications on East Washington Avenue in Madison has shown that speeding over 40 mph was reduced by 30% to 90% depending on location and time of the day.

The older and more traditional way of setting speed limits cited in last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "20 mph isn’t the answer," hasn’t worked well on many urban streets. That’s why the National Transportation Safety Board recently recommended to overhaul the way speed limits are set, and the National Association of City Transportation Officials responded with a newer context-sensitive method for urban streets, including setting default speed limits of 25 mph on major streets and 20 mph on minor streets.